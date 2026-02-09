The stunning Olympics backflip that left tennis legend stunned
- Ilia Malinin helped Team USA secure a gold medal in the free-skate team event at the Milano-Cortina Games, scoring 200.03 points.
- A highlight of Malinin's routine was a stunning backflip, which he landed on a single skate, impressing onlookers.
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic was among the spectators, reacting with visible astonishment and applause to Malinin's performance, particularly the backflip.
- Malinin, nicknamed the 'Quad God,' expressed his amazement at Djokovic watching him, calling it a 'once-in-a-lifetime moment'.
- The backflip move was previously banned in figure skating from 1977 until 2024, and while now permitted, it does not contribute to a skater's technical score.
