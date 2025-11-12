Novak Djokovic speaks out on Jannik Sinner’s ‘very odd’ doping ban
- Novak Djokovic believes Jannik Sinner's three-month doping suspension will cast a long shadow over his career.
- Sinner twice tested positive for the anabolic agent clostebol in March 2024, but the World Anti-Doping Agency accepted his explanation of inadvertent exposure.
- Djokovic questioned the “very odd” handling of the case, citing a lack of transparency and inconsistency, and suggested preferential treatment.
- He compared the lasting impact of Sinner's ban to his own deportation from Australia over the Covid-19 vaccine.
- Despite his criticisms, Djokovic expressed empathy for Sinner and praised his mature handling of the media scrutiny.