Djokovic admits he was beaten before Musetti injury in Australian Open clash
- Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired injured during their match.
- Musetti was leading Djokovic by two sets to love (6-4, 6-3) when he withdrew due to a thigh injury in the third set.
- Djokovic admitted he was extremely fortunate, stating Musetti was the "far better player" and that he was "on his way home".
- Djokovic, who was not playing at his best and took a medical timeout for a blister, is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title.
- This marks another instance of Musetti retiring from a significant match due to injury, having previously done so at the French Open.