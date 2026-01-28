Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Djokovic admits he was beaten before Musetti injury in Australian Open clash

Djokovic sorry for almost hitting ball girl in ‘heat of the moment’ act
  • Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired injured during their match.
  • Musetti was leading Djokovic by two sets to love (6-4, 6-3) when he withdrew due to a thigh injury in the third set.
  • Djokovic admitted he was extremely fortunate, stating Musetti was the "far better player" and that he was "on his way home".
  • Djokovic, who was not playing at his best and took a medical timeout for a blister, is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title.
  • This marks another instance of Musetti retiring from a significant match due to injury, having previously done so at the French Open.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in