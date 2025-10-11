Novak Djokovic falls to shock defeat as he struggles in brutal heat
- Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th in the world, has caused a major upset by defeating Novak Djokovic in hot conditions at the Shanghai Masters.
- The Monegasque player triumphed with a score of 6-3, 6-4, securing his place in the tournament's final.
- This victory marks the most significant result of the 26-year-old's career to date.
- Vacherot's remarkable run could see him face his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, in the final.
- His journey to the final is particularly notable as he spent half the season injured and entered the tournament as an alternate.