Novak Djokovic falls to shock defeat as he struggles in brutal heat

Novak Djokovic 'trying to stay alive' on court
  • Valentin Vacherot, ranked 204th in the world, has caused a major upset by defeating Novak Djokovic in hot conditions at the Shanghai Masters.
  • The Monegasque player triumphed with a score of 6-3, 6-4, securing his place in the tournament's final.
  • This victory marks the most significant result of the 26-year-old's career to date.
  • Vacherot's remarkable run could see him face his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, in the final.
  • His journey to the final is particularly notable as he spent half the season injured and entered the tournament as an alternate.
