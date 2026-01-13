Olympic bronze medal winner tragically killed in avalanche
- Ueli Kestenholz, the pioneering snowboarder, has died at the age of 50 after being caught in an avalanche in the Lötschental valley, Valais canton.
- Kestenholz made history by winning a bronze medal in the snowboard giant slalom at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, which marked snowboarding's debut on the Olympic stage.
- The Swiss Ski Federation confirmed his death, expressing devastation and extending condolences to his family, including his two children.
- The fatal incident occurred on Sunday, with Kestenholz being trapped by snow and airlifted to hospital after receiving immediate assistance from a friend.
- His illustrious career also included competing in two further Winter Games, winning the snowboardcross championship twice at the X-Games, and maintaining a professional presence in extreme sports before retiring in 2006.