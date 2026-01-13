Olympic snowboarding medalist dies tragically in Swiss avalanche

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ueli Kestenholz, the pioneering snowboarder who secured a bronze medal in the sport’s inaugural Olympic race, has tragically died at the age of 50 after being caught in an avalanche, the Swiss ski federation confirmed on Tuesday.

Kestenholz made history by finishing third in the snowboard giant slalom at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

This event marked snowboarding’s debut on the Olympic stage and gained further notoriety when Canadian gold medallist Ross Rebagliati faced a battle to retain his title following a positive cannabis test.

“His life was far too short,” the Swiss Ski Federation said in the news release announcing his death, adding that the “Swiss-Ski and the snowboard community are devastated.”Swiss-Ski President Peter Barandun said the federation “extend[s] our deepest condolences to Ueli's family and loved ones," including Kestenholz’s two children.

His illustrious career extended beyond the Olympics, where he competed in two further Winter Games. Kestenholz also claimed the snowboardcross championship twice at the X-Games and maintained a professional presence in extreme sports.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday in the Lötschental valley of Valais canton, where Kestenholz was snowboarding with a friend who was skiing.

Valais police stated that the avalanche began at an altitude of 2,400 metres (7,900 feet) for reasons yet to be determined ( AP )

Valais police stated that the avalanche began at an altitude of 2,400 metres (7,900 feet) for reasons yet to be determined.

He was trapped by the snow and received immediate assistance from his friend before being airlifted to hospital, initially to Visp and then to Sion, near Crans-Montana.

Swiss daily Berner Zeitung was the first to report Kestenholz’s identity on Tuesday.

Recent posts on his Instagram account showcased his adventurous spirit, including footage of him paragliding and landing on frozen lakes near St. Moritz. He had written: "To enjoy those rare moments when nature‘s wonders align you need to be ready to drop everything and go!"

Kestenholz officially retired professionally in 2006 after securing multiple World Cup podiums.