Oscar Bobb in talks to leave Man City for Premier League rivals
- Man City’s Oscar Bobb is reportedly in talks to leave the club to join Fulham on a permanent transfer.
- According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a £35m fee is being discussed between the two clubs.
- Bobb has fallen down the pecking order at Man City this season following the signings of Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.
- Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in signing the winger this month.
- The German club is expected to make a decision shortly over whether to submit a formal bid for Bobb.