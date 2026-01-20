Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar Bobb in talks to leave Man City for Premier League rivals

Oscar Bobb could be set to leave Man City permanently this month
Oscar Bobb could be set to leave Man City permanently this month (Reuters)
  • Man City’s Oscar Bobb is reportedly in talks to leave the club to join Fulham on a permanent transfer.
  • According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a £35m fee is being discussed between the two clubs.
  • Bobb has fallen down the pecking order at Man City this season following the signings of Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.
  • Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in signing the winger this month.
  • The German club is expected to make a decision shortly over whether to submit a formal bid for Bobb.
