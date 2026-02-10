Pakistan gain revenge over USA in T20 World Cup
- Pakistan exacted revenge on USA in their T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
- USA picked up a famous win over Pakistan after a Super Over at the last T20 World Cup in 2024.
- However, Pakistan batted first on Tuesday and posted a big score of 190-9, leaving USA with a formidable target to chase.
- USA were unable to keep up with the run rate as they finished on 158-8, handing Pakistan a 32-run victory.
- Pakistan have won their opening two matches of the tournament after beating the Netherlands on Saturday, while USA are winless following their defeat by India on the same day.
