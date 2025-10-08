Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia dealt early injury blow ahead of Ashes

Ashes - 100 Days to go for oldest rivalry in cricket to kickoff
  • Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, is expected to miss the first Ashes Test due to a back stress problem and could potentially be sidelined for the entire series.
  • Cummins has not played since July, and despite some improvement, his injury has not healed sufficiently for the opening match in Perth on 21 November.
  • In his absence, Steve Smith is anticipated to captain the side, with Scott Boland likely to replace Cummins in the bowling attack.
  • The loss of Cummins, who was Australia's leading wicket-taker in the last home Ashes series, is a significant blow to their chances of retaining the urn.
  • This development boosts England's hopes of winning the Ashes, although England legend Stuart Broad expressed a desire for Cummins to be fit and play.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in