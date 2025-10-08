Pat Cummins set to miss start of Ashes and could be absent for whole series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test and could end up sitting out the whole series as Australia continue to sweat over the fitness of their captain.

The Aussie fast bowler has been sidelined with a back stress problem and has not played since the Test series against West Indies in July.

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing sources, reported that Cummins has had a scan on the issue, which despite showing improvement has not healed enough for him to be available for the opening Ashes contest, hosted in Perth on 21 November.

That has not been confirmed by Cricket Australia but there are now fears Cummins may not be able to feature in any of the five Tests, with the best-case scenario being described as a return in the back-end of the series.

It acts as a potentially gutting setback for Cummins, who expressed confidence that he would be able to overcome this problem in time to play a significant part in the series just last month.

In his absence, Steve Smith would be expected to captain the side, while Scott Boland is Cummins' likely replacement in the bowling attack.

But his loss would be a major blow to Australia's hopes of winning the series, with the 32-year-old the leading wicket-taker with 21 when England last travelled to the country four years ago.

England have not won a Test on Australian soil since 2011 but the news acts as a boost to their chances, hoping to snatch the Ashes urn that Australia have held since 2018.

Additional reporting from PA