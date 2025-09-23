Will Jacks handed surprise Ashes call-up as England overlook Rehan Ahmed and Chris Woakes for Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Jacks has been handed a surprise call-up to England’s squad for the Ashes in Australia, with no place for Chris Woakes or Rehan Ahmed in the touring party.

Jacks last featured in Test whites in December 2022, playing twice in spinning conditions on a tour of Pakistan, but has been recalled and appears to be the primary back-up to Shoaib Bashir.

The batting all-rounder has become a key figure in England’s side in the shorter formats, and has a similar profile to Bashir as a tall off-spinner, with England known to value high release points in Australia.

His inclusion sees Liam Dawson miss out having replaced Bashir during the series against India this summer, while Ahmed also does not force his way in despite a standout summer in all formats with Leicestershire.

There is also no place for Woakes after the veteran seamer dislocated his shoulder in the final Test against India at The Oval - though Mark Wood is deemed fit to return having not played a part this summer after undergoing knee surgery.

He joins Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue in a pace-packed seam cohort.

The batting line-up appears settled, though Harry Brook is installed as vice-captain ahead of Ollie Pope - who could come under pressure from Jacob Bethell for the No 3 slot.

The Ashes begins in Perth on 21 November, with the subsequent Tests held in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. England have not won a match Down Under since securing the series 3-1 in 2010/11.

An England Lions trip will mirror the start of the Ashes, allowing head coach Brendon McCullum to have options at his disposal should need arise. A squad for that tour will follow in due course.

England will take on New Zealand in six white-ball matches in October and November ahead of the Ashes. Zak Crawley earns his first T20 international call-up.

England Test squad for Ashes

Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Vice-Captain

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England Men’s ODI Squad

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) - Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

England Men’s IT20 Squad

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) - Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Sonny Baker (Hampshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)