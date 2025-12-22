Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Premier League striker lands on his neck while celebrating Afcon goal

Patson Daka landed on his neck while celebrating a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations
Patson Daka landed on his neck while celebrating a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Zambia faced Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Monday in the first game of the tournament for both teams.
  • Mali went ahead just after the hour mark thanks to a goal from Lassine Sinayoko.
  • However, Patson Daka secured a draw for Zambia with a 92nd-minute equaliser.
  • The Leicester City striker, who has previously played in the Premier League, ran off with his teammates and attempted to do an acrobatic celebration.
  • However, his effort went badly wrong as he landed on his neck while attempting an acrobatic flip - Daka was still able to finish the match after his awkward landing.

