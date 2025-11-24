Pep Guardiola ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ by behaviour after Newcastle loss
- Pep Guardiola apologised for confronting a television cameraman after Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.
- Guardiola expressed feeling "embarrassed and ashamed" by his actions, stating he apologised to the cameraman immediately.
- He attributed his behaviour to his personality and his strong desire to defend his team and club.
- Guardiola clarified his interaction with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, describing it as a normal, friendly conversation.
- Manchester City will be without Rodri for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen, with Guardiola exercising caution over the midfielder's return.