Pep Guardiola says treatment of immigrants is a ‘big problem’ after Jim Ratcliffe comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s remarks (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s remarks (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged societies to "embrace other cultures" in response to controversial remarks made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration.
  • Earlier this week, Ratcliffe claimed the UK had been "colonised by immigrants" but later apologised for his choice of language.
  • Guardiola acknowledged Ratcliffe's apology but highlighted a broader global issue of how immigrants are treated as a “big problem”.
  • Drawing on his own diverse experiences, Guardiola emphasised that birthplace is arbitrary and people move to seek better lives, stressing that skin colour or origin should not differentiate individuals.
  • Ratcliffe's initial comments faced criticism from political figures, and the Football Association is reportedly examining the remarks, while Manchester United reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity.
