Jim Ratcliffe apologises after claiming migrants have ‘colonised’ the UK

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has apologised that his claim Britain has been “colonised” by migrants “offended some people in the UK and Europe”.

Sir Jim, one of Britain’s richest men, has been under pressure from a string of high-profile politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer, to apologise for the claim.

While the Ineos founder said he was sorry that his remarks “caused concern”, Sir Jim insisted that it was important to “raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth”.

Following his statement, the club issued one of its own, insisting it was an “inclusive and welcoming club”.

It added: Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.”

In his statement released on Thursday, the billionaire said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.”

He added: “My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “right” that Sir Jim apologised for his “offensive and wrong” comments.

Sir Keir was among the first major political figures to have called on the businessman to apologise.

Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester said they “go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood”.

Mr Burnham, who has backed plans driven by Sir Jim to regenerate Old Trafford and build a new stadium for Manchester United, also said “footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city region”.

He then appeared to hit out at United’s ownership, adding: “If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions.”

Kick It Out – the anti-discrimination football campaign group – told the Press Association Sir Jim’s comments were “disgraceful and deeply divisive” and also criticised his claim that the UK population has swelled by 12 million since 2020, which has proved to be inaccurate.

In the interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Sir Jim – who founded chemical giant Ineos in 1998 – said: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

Sir Jim bought a minority share in Manchester United in late 2023 and his Ineos group has since taken control of football operations.

The billionaire has presided over a variety of contentious changes since becoming part of the ownership, with ticket pricing and availability causing particular anger among United fans.

A protest against the club’s owners, including for the first time towards Sir Jim as well as the Glazers, took place before Manchester United’s recent home game against Fulham.