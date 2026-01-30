Lijnders explains Pep Guardiola’s surprise absence at press conference
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola missed his pre-match press conference on Friday.
- He was absent for "personal reasons" ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham.
- Assistant manager Pep Lijnders stepped in to address the media instead.
- The day before, Guardiola had delivered a speech in Barcelona supporting Palestinian children at a charity concert.
- Lijnders confirmed Guardiola was "good" and expected to return to Manchester later that day, with training scheduled for Saturday.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks