Pep Guardiola misses Man City press conference for ‘personal reason’
It comes after Guardiola gave a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity concert in his home city of Barcelona on Thursday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola missed media duties ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham for personal reasons on Friday.
The City boss was due to hold a lunchtime press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League game but the club later confirmed assistant boss Pep Lijnders would take his place.
The club said Guardiola was not present due to a personal reason.
The Spaniard was expected to be back for training on Saturday.
