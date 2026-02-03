Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Guardiola speaks out over Palestine; killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti

Renee Good’s brother says ongoing ICE crackdown in spite of her death is ‘beyond explanation’
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed outrage over the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, comparing Pretti's death to a nurse being shot in the NHS.
  • Guardiola criticised the justification of Pretti's death by US administration officials, stating it was impossible to defend.
  • He attended a rally in Barcelona last week to support Palestinian children in Gaza, highlighting his anguish over what he called 'genocide in Palestine'.
  • Guardiola also spoke of his distress regarding deaths in Ukraine and Sudan, emphasising the importance of humanity and speaking up for a better society.
  • He stressed that humanitarian aid and protecting human life should take precedence over political causes, advocating for helping those in need regardless of their background.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in