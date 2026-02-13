Lawyer becomes USA’s oldest-ever Winter Olympian after decades-long pursuit
- American curler Rich Ruohonen made history by becoming the USA's oldest Winter Olympian at 54 years old.
- He debuted as an alternate in Thursday's curling match against Switzerland, which the USA lost 8-3.
- Ruohonen was introduced into the game by skip Danny Casper once victory was out of reach, making his inaugural shot a corner guard.
- The personal injury lawyer from Minnesota surpassed figure skater Joseph Savage, who was 52 when he competed in 1932, to set the new record.
- His Olympic debut marks the culmination of a 38-year pursuit, having first attempted to qualify for the Games in 1988.
