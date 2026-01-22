British driver signed as Ferrari factory driver
- British driver Phil Hanson has signed a multi-year deal to become an official factory driver for Ferrari.
- The 26-year-old won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans last year as part of the privateer AF Corse team, alongside ex-F1 driver Robert Kubica and Yifiei Ye.
- Hanson and his teammates finished second in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) behind the Ferrari team.
- He expressed immense pride in joining Ferrari, a brand he has admired since childhood, and looks forward to building on past success.
- Ferrari's global head of endurance, Antonello Coletta, welcomed Hanson, citing his consistent and excellent performance, and expressed confidence in future success.