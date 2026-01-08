Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal suffer new injury blow after defender is forced off against Liverpool

Piero Hincapie receives treatment from Arsenal's club doctors
Piero Hincapie receives treatment from Arsenal's club doctors (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Liverpool, forcing him to leave the field.
  • Hincapie was seen limping and received treatment before being substituted in the 58th minute by Myles Lewis-Skelly.
  • This injury exacerbates Arsenal's ongoing defensive issues, which have plagued their season.
  • Hincapie had recently become a regular starter, featuring in the last 10 Premier League games after overcoming earlier groin problems.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to provide an update on Hincapie's condition in his post-match press conference.
