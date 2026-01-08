Arsenal suffer new injury blow after defender is forced off against Liverpool
- Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Liverpool, forcing him to leave the field.
- Hincapie was seen limping and received treatment before being substituted in the 58th minute by Myles Lewis-Skelly.
- This injury exacerbates Arsenal's ongoing defensive issues, which have plagued their season.
- Hincapie had recently become a regular starter, featuring in the last 10 Premier League games after overcoming earlier groin problems.
- Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to provide an update on Hincapie's condition in his post-match press conference.