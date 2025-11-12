Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fans given stadium bans after ‘ridiculous plot’ to watch game without tickets

Two Portsmouth fans have been hit with stadium fans after getting into St Mary’s dressed as stewards
Two Portsmouth fans have been hit with stadium fans after getting into St Mary’s dressed as stewards (Getty Images)
  • Two Portsmouth fans received three-year stadium bans and fines for posing as stewards to enter a sold-out match against rivals Southampton.
  • Brothers Dale Green, 31, and Kane Green, 29, donned high-visibility vests and carried radio equipment to gain unauthorised access to St Mary's stadium.
  • They were detected by security due to not wearing match accreditation and were subsequently ejected by police officers.
  • Both men pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and going onto the playing area of a football match.
  • Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson described their actions as a “ridiculous plot” to illegally attend the south coast derby.
