Fans given stadium bans after ‘ridiculous plot’ to watch game without tickets
- Two Portsmouth fans received three-year stadium bans and fines for posing as stewards to enter a sold-out match against rivals Southampton.
- Brothers Dale Green, 31, and Kane Green, 29, donned high-visibility vests and carried radio equipment to gain unauthorised access to St Mary's stadium.
- They were detected by security due to not wearing match accreditation and were subsequently ejected by police officers.
- Both men pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and going onto the playing area of a football match.
- Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson described their actions as a “ridiculous plot” to illegally attend the south coast derby.