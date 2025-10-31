Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League scraps one of sport’s most-loved Christmas traditions

There will only be one game on Boxing Day this year
There will only be one game on Boxing Day this year (Getty Images)
  • The Premier League has significantly reduced its traditional Boxing Day football schedule to just one match this season.
  • Manchester United will host Newcastle United at 8pm on Friday 26 December as the sole fixture on Boxing Day.
  • This reduction is attributed to a congested calendar, including the expanded Champions League and exclusive weekends for the FA Cup, leading to fewer available weekends for Premier League fixtures.
  • The remaining nine festive fixtures will be played across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December, with further matches scheduled for 30 December and 1 January.
  • The Premier League acknowledged the impact on an important tradition but assured that more matches will be played on Boxing Day next season, as the date falls on a Saturday.
