Why there are calls to ban towels from Premier League matches
- Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has called for towels to be banned from Premier League matches.
- Dyche voiced his frustrations after Brentford’s Michael Kayode was seen drying the ball with a towel prior to taking throws in Forest’s 2-0 win over the Bees on Sunday.
- Dyche believes the use of towels is causing unnecessary delays in matches and said the current situation is “unfathomable”.
- He believes it would be “dead easy” for the Premier League to ban towels from the sidelines to speed up matches.
- Dyche’s view on towels comes just days after ball boys and Moroccan players were seen trying to stop Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from using his towel during the Africa Cup of Nations final.