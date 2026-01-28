Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pain in Paris as draw forces both PSG and Newcastle into play-off round

Joe Willock scored Newcastle’s equaliser
Joe Willock scored Newcastle’s equaliser (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Newcastle secured a creditable 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, which earned them a seeded play-off place.
  • Joe Willock scored Newcastle's equaliser in first-half stoppage time, cancelling out Vitinha's early goal for PSG.
  • Goalkeeper Nick Pope made a crucial penalty save from Ousmane Dembele early in the match, following a controversial VAR decision.
  • Despite the draw, both Newcastle and PSG ultimately failed to qualify for the top eight knockout rounds of the competition.
  • Eddie Howe's side showed resilience throughout the match, particularly after an early onslaught from the French champions.
