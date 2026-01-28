Pain in Paris as draw forces both PSG and Newcastle into play-off round
- Newcastle secured a creditable 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, which earned them a seeded play-off place.
- Joe Willock scored Newcastle's equaliser in first-half stoppage time, cancelling out Vitinha's early goal for PSG.
- Goalkeeper Nick Pope made a crucial penalty save from Ousmane Dembele early in the match, following a controversial VAR decision.
- Despite the draw, both Newcastle and PSG ultimately failed to qualify for the top eight knockout rounds of the competition.
- Eddie Howe's side showed resilience throughout the match, particularly after an early onslaught from the French champions.