Newcastle get ‘justice’ after ‘ridiculous’ VAR penalty decision against PSG

Newcastle avoided early disaster in their crucial Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain after Nick Pope’s heroics delivered ‘justice’ following a farcical VAR decision to award a penalty.

The Magpies went to the Parc des Princes requiring some sort of result in their bid to seal a top-eight finish in their European league phase finale, but they were dealt a potentially huge blow in the first minute as Champions League holders PSG looked start quickly.

Bradley Barcola burst forward and after being challenged by Lewis Miley, the ball ricocheted off the Frenchman’s arm and onto the arm of the chasing Newcastle midfielder in the box.

PSG players immediately appealed for a penalty, even though the offence appeared blatantly accidental and Barcola had also handled the ball, which diverted its trajectory towards Miley’s arm.

TNT Sports co-commentator Steve McManaman couldn’t believe the incident was being checked extensively for a penalty by VAR, saying: “It comes off Barcola’s arm onto Miley’s arm. He doesn’t know anything about it. It’s accidental. Leave it out referee and let’s play on.

“He’s chasing back, he doesn’t know where his arm is. It’s ridiculous!”

But after being instructed by VAR to review the handball at the pitchside monitor, Slovene referee Slavko Vincic pointed to the spot, deeming Miley’s movement towards the ball with his right hand as intentional.

Ousmane Dembele, last season’s Champions League golden boot winner, stepped up to take the penalty but was spectacularly denied by Pope in the fourth minute, sparking claims that justice had been served by McManaman.

“Justice has been done as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “Awful rule, shouldn’t have been given. Get on with the game.”

This sentiment was echoed by Michael Dawson on Sky Sports, who shouted: “What a save! Justice has been done!”

Newcastle would nevertheless fall behind four minutes at the hands of Vitinha four minutes later, but managed to draw themselves level on the brink of half-time through Joe Willock.