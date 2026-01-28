Jeremy Doku’s early exit against Galatasaray hits Man City with fresh injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City were dealt a fresh injury blow as Jeremy Doku was forced off during their Champions League clash with Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium.

Doku had impressed during the first half in which City took a two goal lead over their Turkish opponents but with 10 minutes to go until the break he fell to the ground and had to be subbed off.

The extent of the injury was unclear but it is not good news for City and Pep Guardiola who are undergoing something of an injury crisis.

The 23-year-old winger had set up both of City’s goals before he was replaced by Phil Foden and joins a growing list of players who are unavailable to Guardiola.

Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho were all sidelined for this evening’s match due to ongoing injury problems while Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were both ineligible.

Guehi and Semenyo joined the club in January and have hit the ground running which means City’s injury list is less of a problem for them in the Premier League.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Tijjani Reijnders also had an injury scare in the second half of the game following a clash of heads with Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez. Both players needed medical treatment and were strapped up with head bandages but got back to their feet and played on.

It was a collision that looked terrible on initial viewing but Reijnders seemingly avoided the worst of it.

Oscar Bobb, who could have been a replacement for Doku in midfield, completed a £27m switch to Fulham earlier in the day. Bobb broke into the Cty first time in 2023/24 but wanted more playing time and decided a move away from the club would be beneficial.

He has not played since being replaced in a Carabao Cup win over Brentford in December and his relationship with Guardiola worsened before his move to the Cottagers.

More to follow.