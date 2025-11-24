Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rangers set for major shake-up after announcing exits of two club chiefs

Rangers announced the departures of two club chiefs on Monday
Rangers announced the departures of two club chiefs on Monday (Getty Images)
  • Rangers Football Club announced the immediate departures of Chief Executive Patrick Stewart and Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell on Monday.
  • The decision follows a turbulent start to the season, including poor league form and seven consecutive European defeats, largely attributed to a heavily criticised summer recruitment strategy.
  • Chairman Andrew Cavenagh explained that the changes are part of a strategic move by the American owners to bring in new leadership aligning with their vision for the club's future.
  • The leadership overhaul comes after the recent sacking of manager Russell Martin and an upturn in domestic form under his replacement, Danny Rohl.
  • Fraser Thornton will serve as acting CEO during the search for new appointments, with the club reassuring fans of continued support for manager Rohl.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in