Man City star emerges as injury doubt for Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may be without Rayan Cherki on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may be without Rayan Cherki on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Rayan Cherki faces a fitness test for Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle on Wednesday after sustaining an injury against Tottenham.
  • Cherki is a doubt for the match after scoring in City's 2-0 first-leg victory and finding the net in his last two matches.
  • Manchester City will be without ineligible Marc Guehi, while Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku remain sidelined, with Doku unlikely to be fit for Sunday’s league match with Liverpool.
  • Manager Pep Guardiola wished Kalvin Phillips well on his loan spell at Sheffield United, acknowledging his difficult time since joining City and his struggles with injuries.
  • Guardiola aims to win the League Cup for the fifth time, highlighting the team's opportunity to reach their fifth final in ten years.
