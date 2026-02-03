Man City star emerges as injury doubt for Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle
- Rayan Cherki faces a fitness test for Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle on Wednesday after sustaining an injury against Tottenham.
- Cherki is a doubt for the match after scoring in City's 2-0 first-leg victory and finding the net in his last two matches.
- Manchester City will be without ineligible Marc Guehi, while Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku remain sidelined, with Doku unlikely to be fit for Sunday’s league match with Liverpool.
- Manager Pep Guardiola wished Kalvin Phillips well on his loan spell at Sheffield United, acknowledging his difficult time since joining City and his struggles with injuries.
- Guardiola aims to win the League Cup for the fifth time, highlighting the team's opportunity to reach their fifth final in ten years.
