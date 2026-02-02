Forgotten Man City man Kalvin Phillips makes loan switch to Sheffield United
Phillips has made only one appearance for City this season and has not featured in the Premier League for the club in over two years
Kalvin Phillips has joined Sheffield United on loan in his latest bid to revive his career after becoming Manchester City’s forgotten man.
The England international has left City to return to the Championship for the first time since helping Leeds get promoted in 2020.
United, who are 17th in the second tier, have agreed a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy Phillips in the summer.
It will be the 30-year-old’s third loan spell away from City, after spending the second half of the 2023-24 campaign at West Ham and all of last season with Ipswich.
Phillips has only made one appearance for City this season, playing seven minutes as a substitute in September’s Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield.
He has not played for City in the Premier League since November 2023 and has only started two top-flight games since his ill-fated move in 2022.
The midfielder, who helped England reach the final of Euro 2020, still has a season-and-a-half left on the six-year contract he signed when he joined City.
City have also loaned out Claudio Echeverri and Stephen Mfuni in January, sold Oscar Bobb and let Stefan Ortega join Nottingham Forest in a move that could make them £500,000, after buying Antoine Semenyo for £62.5m and Marc Guehi for £20m.
Sheffield United also borrowed Ki-Jana Hoever and Leo Hjelde in the January transfer window.
