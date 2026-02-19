Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Real Madrid give update on Vinicius Jr racism case

Gianluca Prestianni hides his mouth while arguing with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr
Gianluca Prestianni hides his mouth while arguing with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr (AFP/Getty)
  • Real Madrid confirmed they have submitted “all available evidence” to Uefa regarding alleged racial abuse against their forward Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match in Lisbon.
  • Vinicius Junior reported the abuse, purportedly from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, to the referee during Tuesday's game, leading to a temporary halt in play.
  • Uefa has confirmed it launched a disciplinary investigation into the incidents, with Real Madrid actively cooperating.
  • Prestianni has denied making racist comments, and his club, Benfica, has criticised what they termed a “defamation campaign” against their player.
  • Benfica coach Jose Mourinho has faced criticism from anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out for his post-match comments, which were described as “gaslighting”.
