Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has apologised for comments made about an alleged racist abuse incident involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

The Real Madrid winger reported a member of the Benfica team – whom the Spanish club later identified as Gianluca Prestianni – to the referee, prompting a ten-minute stoppage in play.

Clattenburg, serving as a pundit for Amazon Prime during the Champions League play-off, faced backlash over his remarks on the situation.

Speaking about the incident, the former referee said on commentary: “The problem in this situation is that Vinicius Junior has not helped himself. He has made this difficult for the referee.

“He scored a wonderful goal and all he has to do is – yes celebrate – but return back. He has made this situation very, very difficult.”

Anti-discrimination campaigner Troy Townsend, posting on X, said Clattenburg “should never be involved in commentary again”.

Clattenburg, 50, has now admitted his comments were wrong and issued an apology.

open image in gallery Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during the exchange with Vinicius Junior ( AFP/Getty )

He wrote on X: “Nothing justifies racism in sport or in life. I’m grateful to have a chance to follow-up on last night, I got it wrong, I’m sorry.

“It was live TV, my job is to respond in the moment and the words I used were clumsy and not right. I’m already learning from this and appreciate my colleagues who covered the situation with class throughout.”

Uefa said they are reviewing the incident. “The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed,” the footballing body said in a statement.

“Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed, they are announced on the Uefa disciplinary website.”

Uefa has launched an official investigation and has appointed an inspector to review the reports of the Champions League clash.

“A Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the Uefa Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026,” a statement read.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

open image in gallery The match was halted for 11 minutes, under Uefa’s three-step anti-racism protocol, after the Benfica player Prestianni made a comment towards Vinicius that was interpreted by the Brazilian to be a racist slur ( AP )

The match was halted for 11 minutes, under Uefa’s three-step anti-racism protocol, after the Benfica player Prestianni made a comment towards Vinicius that was interpreted by the Brazilian to be a racist slur. Vinicius’s Real Madrid team-mates, including Kylian Mbappe, said they heard Prestianni make a racist comment.

Kylian Mbappe called on Uefa to take strong disciplinary action and claimed he heard Prestianni racially insult Vinicius.

“He put his shirt down here and said ‘monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey’. I heard him say it, and some Benfica players heard him too, and then everything you saw started,” Mbappe said.

Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Vinicius, denied the accusation and said the Brazilian misheard him.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players,” he wrote on his Instagram account.