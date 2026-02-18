Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe says he heard Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni racially abuse his Real Madrid teammate Vincius Jr, in an incident which led to the Champions League play-off first leg being halted.

Prestianni, a 20-year-old Argentina international, could be seen holding his shirt over his mouth during an exchange with Vinicius in the aftermath of the Brazilian’s sublime second-half goal. Vinicius reacted furiously and appeared to call Prestianni a “racist” after speaking to the match referee.

The French official, Francois Letexier, paused the match for 11 minutes after activating Fifa’s anti-racism protocols, but the action later continued with Prestianni on the field. Fans inside the Estadio Da Luz loudly booed and jeered Vinicius throughout the remainder of the game, as Real Madrid saw out a 1-0 victory.

Prestianni now faces an investigation by Uefa. He later denied racially abusing Vinicius and claimed to have been misheard.

open image in gallery Prestianni, right, has been accused of racially abusing Vinicius Jr, left ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I will tell you the full story of what happened,” Mbappe told reporters after the game. “Vinicius scored, and what a goal. He celebrated. Then the fans booed. These things happen, they happen, and they will happen in football.

“Then there was a tense moment with the Benfica players. It’s best if things don’t escalate further, but that’s also possible, because, as you know, it’s the Champions League, the best club competition in the world.

“There was player No 25 (Prestianni) from Benfica – I don’t want to mention his name, he doesn’t deserve it – who started speaking rudely and saying insults. That’s also unacceptable, but it happens in football and it will always happen.

“Then he put his shirt down here and said ‘monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey’. I heard him say it, and some Benfica players heard him too, and then everything you saw started.”

open image in gallery Prestianni clashes with Real Madrid players ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a statement on social media, Vinicius said the anti-racism protocol served “no purpose”, adding: “Racists are above all cowards. They need to put their shirts over their mouths to show how weak they are … I don’t like appearing in situations like this, ­especially after a great victory when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary.”

Prestianni is considered one Argentina’s most promising talents and made his international debut in November. He joined Benfica from his hometown club, Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, on his 18th birthday.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard,” Prestianni said. “I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

open image in gallery Vinicius with Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa ( Reuters )

Uefa released a statement saying: “The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed. Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website.

“We have no further information to provide you or any further comment to make on this matter at this stage.”

The two teams will meet again for the second leg next Wednesday at the Bernabeu.