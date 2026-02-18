Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uefa has launched an official investigation and has appointed an inspector to review the reports of Real Madrid’s match at Benfica in the Champions League, which was overshadowed by Vinicius Jr claiming he was racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni during the second half.

“A Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the Uefa Champions League 2025/2026 Knock-out Play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026,” a statement read. “Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

The match was halted for 11 minutes, under Uefa’s three-step anti-racism protocol, after the Benfica player Prestianni made a comment towards Vinicius that was interpreted by the Brazilian to be a racist slur. Vinicius’s Real Madrid team-mates, including Kylian Mbappe, said they heard Prestianni make a racist comment.

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth when speaking to Vinicius Jr ( AFP via Getty Images )

Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Vinicius, denied the accusation and said the Brazilian misheard him. “I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Vinicius celebrated towards the corner flag after scoring the opening goal of the match. He was booked by referee Francois Letexier for excessively celebrating the goal towards the Benfica supporters, before he became involved in the exchange with Prestianni. Vinicius then went running to the referee.

"Racists are, above all, cowards,” Vinicius later said on Instagram. “They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are.”

With Real Madrid hosting Benfica in the return leg of the Champions League play-off tie next Wednesday, there is an urgent need for Uefa to review the evidence available to them.

Speaking the mixed zone after the match, Mbappe said he heard the incident. “He put his shirt down here and said ‘monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey, monkey’. I heard him say it, and some Benfica players heard him too, and then everything you saw started,” the France forward said.

Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid captain, told Movistar Plus: “It is unbelievable that, with dozens of cameras in the stadium that none could have caught (Prestianni’s) racial slur, but if you cover your mouth to say something, that says a lot. According to my teammates who were close, they heard something very ugly.”

Benfica refuted the claims of Vinicius Jr’s team-mates. In a post on X, the Portuguese club said: “As the images demonstrate, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard.”

Meanwhile, Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was sent off for protesting towards the fourth official and demanding that Vinicius be shown a second yellow card following a foul later in the game. Mourinho was booked, and then sent off after continuing his remonstrations.

Mourinho said he wanted to remain “independent” but criticised Vinicius for his goal celebration. “In how many stadiums has this happened? How many?" Mourinho said. "He's an out-of- this-world player, I love him. But you score a goal like this...you leave on your team-mates' shoulders. That's where the game ended."

Mbappe was particularly strong in calling for disciplinary action. “We cannot accept that a player in the best competition in Europe behaves like this. He [ Prestianni] does not deserve to play anymore in the Champions League. But we’ll see what happens, I don’t make these decisions. We will let Uefa act. They have tried to do things, and now there is a serious case. And I hope they do the right thing.”