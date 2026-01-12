Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dramatic shakeup hits Real Madrid coach staff after defeat to Barcelona

Alonso leaves the Bernabeu after a mixed half-season following a highly successful spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen
Alonso leaves the Bernabeu after a mixed half-season following a highly successful spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen (Getty Images)
  • Xabi Alonso has departed from his role as Real Madrid's first-team coach after just six months in charge.
  • The decision was made by mutual agreement between the club and the Spanish coach.
  • Alonso was appointed following a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led them to dethrone Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
  • Real Madrid expressed gratitude for his hard work and dedication, acknowledging him as a club legend.
  • Former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa, who previously coached Real Madrid B, has been appointed as Alonso's successor.
