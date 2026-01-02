The £1m prize up for grabs at the Darts World Championship 2026
- The winner of the 2026 World Darts Championship will receive a record £1 million prize, double the amount Luke Littler won previously.
- This year's tournament features a total prize pool of £5 million, distributed among 128 players.
- Every participant is guaranteed to take home at least £15,000, with quarter-finalists earning £100,000 and the runner-up receiving £400,000.
- Luke Littler, the reigning world champion and world No 1, is the favourite to win, having secured multiple major titles in the past year.
- The final of the World Darts Championship is scheduled to take place on 3 January.