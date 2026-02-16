Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Richard Hammond’s daughter give update after Formula E crash

Prince William takes on eSports gaming and football in Saudi visit
  • Izzy Hammond, daughter of presenter Richard Hammond, was involved in a 24G crash during a Formula E influencer event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
  • The 25-year-old lost control of her car at turn 13 of the modified Jeddah Corniche Circuit, colliding front-on with a concrete barrier.
  • Despite the significant impact, Hammond was cleared by medical staff shortly after the incident, though she reported experiencing neck pain.
  • She attributed the crash to insufficient heat in her tyres, which led to her losing control while attempting to brake and turn.
  • The incident occurred almost two decades after her father, Richard Hammond, suffered a severe 288mph jet-powered dragster crash in 2006.
