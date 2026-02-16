Richard Hammond’s daughter, 25, crashes Formula E car: ‘He’s going to cry’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richard Hammond’s daughter escaped unharmed after a violent 24G crash inside a Formula E car on Sunday.

Izzy Hammond, 25, was taking part in a Formula E influencer event in Saudi Arabia, known as Evo sessions, when she lost control of her car at turn 13 of the modified Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Hammond smashed into the concrete barrier, front-on, in a crash she later revealed totalled 24G. She was cleared by medical staff shortly afterwards.

"My first thought when I was in that wall was 'oh my god, everyone's watching, my dad's watching.’” she said of her father, the former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter.

“He's going to cry or something. Can someone just tell him I'm OK?! It wasn't a small crash. If you're going to crash, you've got to really crash.

"I saw the wall coming and knew I was going to enter it at speed."

The crash comes nearly 20 years since father Richard crashed a 288mph jet-powered dragster at Elvington airfield, leaving him in a medically induced coma for two weeks.

He was attempting a land speed record while being filmed for BBC’s Top Gear back in September 2006.

Meanwhile Izzy, who has 284,000 followers on social media and hosts several car-related podcasts, explained further how the crash occurred, adding that she had neck pain afterwards.

open image in gallery Richard Hammond with his daughter, Izzy, at the 2024 British Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

“Massive apologies to my team, Lola,” she said. “They’ve been so amazing and I returned the favour by putting their car into the wall sideways and destroying it. So that’s not great.

"How did I do it? I don’t think I had enough heat in my tyres so I was trying to break, and I was trying to turn, with no heated tyres and it all just went, a little bit, t*** up and I hit the wall at 24Gs.

"My neck hurts a little bit, but I am absolutely fine so thank you for everyone that’s concerned. I’m fine, this stuff happens. Now I can say I am a proper racing driver. I have had a monumental crash. I’m going to bed now and sleep off my concussion, but bye.”

Josh Larkin, known as TheBurntChip on YouTube, won the second iteration of the influencer-only Evo Sessions event.