Independent

Independent Bulletin

Ricky Hatton’s Manchester to bid final farewell to one of its most loved sporting heroes

Ricky Hatton died at his home in Hyde on Sunday, September 14 (Nick Potts/PA)
  • Thousands of well-wishers are expected to gather in Manchester today, 10 October, to pay tribute to boxing legend Ricky Hatton at his funeral.
  • Hatton, a two-weight world champion, died suddenly on 14 September at the age of 46, with police confirming no suspicious circumstances.
  • The funeral procession began at 9:45 AM in Hyde, travelling to Manchester Cathedral for a 12 PM service, before heading to the Etihad Stadium.
  • The route includes stops at Hatton’s boxing gym and the AO Arena, where he famously defeated Kostya Tszyu in 2005.
  • Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world, including from Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury, Manny Pacquiao, and Roberto Duran.
In full

