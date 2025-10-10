Ricky Hatton’s Manchester to bid final farewell to one of its most loved sporting heroes
- Thousands of well-wishers are expected to gather in Manchester today, 10 October, to pay tribute to boxing legend Ricky Hatton at his funeral.
- Hatton, a two-weight world champion, died suddenly on 14 September at the age of 46, with police confirming no suspicious circumstances.
- The funeral procession began at 9:45 AM in Hyde, travelling to Manchester Cathedral for a 12 PM service, before heading to the Etihad Stadium.
- The route includes stops at Hatton’s boxing gym and the AO Arena, where he famously defeated Kostya Tszyu in 2005.
- Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world, including from Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury, Manny Pacquiao, and Roberto Duran.