Ricky Hatton funeral latest: Boxing legend to be honoured with Manchester procession after death aged 46
Hatton died suddenly in September at the age of 46, with thousands of well-wishers expected to gather in and around Manchester today to honour the boxing legend
Thousands of well-wishers are expected to gather in and around Manchester to pay tribute to the late boxing legend Ricky Hatton, as his funeral takes place.
Hatton unexpectedly died on 14 September at the age of 46, with the Stockport-born boxer found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
The news, which came three months before Hatton was due to fight in an exhibition bout, sent ripples through the boxing sphere as innumerable fans, fighters and pundits recalled the former two-weight world champion’s greatest moments – as well as his unique spirit and sense of humour.
Hatton’s standout triumph was perhaps his stoppage of Kostya Tszyu in Manchester in 2005, while he fought megastars Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in 2007 and 2009, respectively.
Today, a funeral will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 12pm, after a procession begins at 9:45am in Hyde and travels into the city itself.
The Independent will be on the ground to speak to those gathered, and to convey the atmosphere on what is sure to be an emotional day – just four days after Hatton would have turned 47.
Thousands expected to line the streets to pay tribute
Thousands of people are expected to turn out in Manchester to pay their respects to late boxing star Ricky Hatton.
Members of the public will be allowed to line the route of the funeral procession on Friday as boxing and sport stars are also expected to pay tribute in Manchester.
Tributes flooded in after news of Hatton’s death emerged last month, including from former world heavyweight champions Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, fellow Briton Amir Khan, one-time foe Manny Pacquiao and Roberto Duran, Hatton’s hero.
Route and timings announced ahead of procession through Manchester
A funeral procession will start at 9.45am at the Cheshire Cheese Pub – Hatton’s local – and goes to Manchester Cathedral, with thousands expected to line the streets to reflect on his life and times.
The cortege includes stops at Hatton’s boxing gym and the AO Arena, where he enjoyed some of his finest nights, the highlight indisputably being a win over the celebrated Kostya Tszyu on a raucous night 20 years ago to capture his first world title.
Following a private memorial service at midday, the commemorative march will head to the Etihad Stadium, the home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.
