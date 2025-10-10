Ricky Hatton funeral latest: Boxing legend to be honoured with Manchester procession after death aged 46

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

Thousands of well-wishers are expected to gather in and around Manchester to pay tribute to the late boxing legend Ricky Hatton, as his funeral takes place.

Hatton unexpectedly died on 14 September at the age of 46, with the Stockport-born boxer found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The news, which came three months before Hatton was due to fight in an exhibition bout, sent ripples through the boxing sphere as innumerable fans, fighters and pundits recalled the former two-weight world champion’s greatest moments – as well as his unique spirit and sense of humour.

Hatton’s standout triumph was perhaps his stoppage of Kostya Tszyu in Manchester in 2005, while he fought megastars Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

Today, a funeral will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 12pm, after a procession begins at 9:45am in Hyde and travels into the city itself.

The Independent will be on the ground to speak to those gathered, and to convey the atmosphere on what is sure to be an emotional day – just four days after Hatton would have turned 47.