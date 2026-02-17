Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ronda Rousey to fight on Netflix as she announces MMA comeback

Ronda Rousey is set to return to MMA
Ronda Rousey is set to return to MMA (Getty Images)
  • Ronda Rousey is set to make a surprise return to mixed martial arts (MMA) after a decade-long absence from the sport.
  • The trailblazing fighter will face fellow women's MMA pioneer Gina Carano in a highly anticipated bout.
  • Promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the fight is scheduled for Saturday 16 May at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
  • The contest will be streamed live globally on Netflix, marking a significant event for the platform and combat sports.
  • Both Rousey and Carano expressed excitement for the featherweight contest, which is set for five rounds, acknowledging its importance for women's combat sports.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in