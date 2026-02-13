Tom Aspinall explains issues in training as eye injury persists for UFC champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Aspinall has opened up on the issues affecting him when he attempts to train, four months after he suffered a severe eye injury in the UFC cage.

In October, Aspinall’s first defence of the undisputed heavyweight title ended as a no-contest in round one, as opponent Ciryl Gane poked him in the eyes several times. The Briton was quickly taken to hospital in Abu Dhabi, where the bout played out, and he is still suffering the effects of the injury.

This week, Aspinall underwent a second operation to try to improve his vision, having undergone initial surgery over the Christmas period.

And, speaking to Uncrowned right before the second surgery, the 32-year-old explained how he has struggled while trying to get back to training mixed martial arts.

The Wigan fighter, who said he “constantly” has a “black spot in my eye”, explained of his attempts at hitting pads: “Every time I try to change direction, it’s very disorientating.

“The best way I can describe it is that it feels like I’m standing on a boat. I get really dizzy, and it’s very difficult to focus on the area I’m attacking. It’s like I don’t know where I’m going.”

Aspinall’s striking coach, former world-champion boxer Stipe Drvis, added: “He’s still explosive, but his balance is completely different. It’s not normal, but this is the situation he is in. He cannot see right. It’s a big problem.”

open image in gallery Tom Aspinall during his fight with Ciryl Gane in October, before the bout was waved off ( AP )

Drvis also explained that Aspinall must move his entire body in order to see targets that are too far to the left or right.

Furthermore, one team member cited a moment in which Aspinall tried to shake their hand, only to miss it completely.

“I’m not even thinking about fighting at the minute,” said Aspinall. “All I’m thinking about is getting my health right, so thinking about a return date is pointless until that happens.

“I love martial arts, I absolutely love it, I’ll never stop loving it, but I just hate the business. I think that fighters are just completely replaceable, and the business will make you feel like that any chance it gets. Even if you get hit with an illegal move, which could affect the rest of your life, they don’t really give a s*** – and no one else does either.”

open image in gallery ( AP )

In January, UFC president Dana White was asked bout Aspinall’s recovery and said: “Oh, Jesus, don’t let me talk about Tom Aspinall’s eye. Apparently he’s going in for a second surgery, or just had it, or... and by surgery I mean injections. I have no idea. Get a quote from him. God f***ing forbid I say something about it.”

The Independent understands that Aspinall’s treatment has not involved injections and is not due to.

White was alluding to criticism he previously received for suggesting that Aspinall did not want to continue in his fight with Gane.