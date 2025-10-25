Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Aspinall vs Gane live: UFC 321 start time, undercard and fight updates tonight

Britain’s Tom Aspinall makes his first defence of the undisputed heavyweight title, taking on Ciryl Gane

Alex Pattle
at the Etihad Arena
,Will Castle
Saturday 25 October 2025 15:02 BST
Comments
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off ahead of UFC 321 title fight

Britain’s Tom Aspinall competes in a crucial clash tonight, defending the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of UFC 321, Aspinall makes his first defence of the undisputed belt, having been elevated from interim champion upon Jon Jones’s retirement this summer.

Aspinall, 32, is fighting for the first time since July 2024, when he made the rare decision to defend the interim title during Jones’s absence from the cage. On that night in Manchester, the Wigan heavyweight stopped Curtis Blaydes in barely a minute – replicating the usual destruction he produces when he enters the Octagon.

Now he takes on France’s Gane, who is surely in the last-chance saloon, having previously failed to win the undisputed belt on two occasions. Gane, a former interim champion, lost undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023, but Aspinall insists he will not take the 35-year-old lightly.

Also tonight, Mackenzie Dern vies with Virna Jandiroba for the vacant women’s strawweight title, and local favourite Umar Nurmagomedov takes on Mario Bautista. Follow live updates and results below, as The Independent reports from Abu Dhabi.

Recommended

Aspinall vs Gane – UFC 321 live: Welcome!

Britain’s Tom Aspinall competes in a crucial clash tonight, defending the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of UFC 321, Aspinall makes his first defence of the undisputed belt, having been elevated from interim champion upon Jon Jones’s retirement this summer.

Aspinall, 32, is fighting for the first time since July 2024, when he made the rare decision to defend the interim title during Jones’s absence from the cage. On that night in Manchester, the Wigan heavyweight stopped Curtis Blaydes in barely a minute – replicating the usual destruction he produces when he enters the Octagon.

Now he takes on France’s Gane, who is surely in the last-chance saloon, having previously failed to win the undisputed belt on two occasions. Gane, a former interim champion, lost undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023, but Aspinall insists he will not take the 35-year-old lightly.

Also tonight, Mackenzie Dern vies with Virna Jandiroba for the vacant women’s strawweight title, and local favourite Umar Nurmagomedov takes on Mario Bautista. Follow live updates and results right here, as The Independent reports from Abu Dhabi.

Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane at the conclusion of the UFC 321 press conference
Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane at the conclusion of the UFC 321 press conference (The Independent)
Alex Pattle25 October 2025 14:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in