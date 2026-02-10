Tom Aspinall eye treatment is not ‘injections’ despite Dana White claim over UFC injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Aspinall’s treatment for a serious eye injury has indeed been surgical, despite Dana White’s claim that the UFC heavyweight champion was receiving injections.

At a press conference on 24 January, the UFC president said Aspinall’s “surgery” was actually “injections”, but photographs shared by Aspinall on Tuesday were evidence of a second operation, as he battles an injury caused by Ciryl Gane’s eye pokes in October.

The Independent understands that Aspinall had an initial operation over the Christmas period, and that he has not received any injections. Nor is he due to, as he continues his recovery from the fouls that ended his first undisputed-title defence in the opening round, when his bout with Gane was declared a no-contest.

After that concerning ending to the main event of UFC 321, White drew criticism for suggesting that Aspinall did not want to keep fighting. In fact, Aspinall was swiftly transported to hospital in Abu Dhabi, where the bout took place, and the Briton’s fighting future is still up in the air.

When White was asked about the 32-year-old’s recovery, he said in January: “Oh Jesus, don’t let me talk about Tom Aspinall’s eye. Apparently he’s going in for a second surgery, or just had it, or... and by surgery I mean injections. I have no idea. Get a quote from him. God f***ing forbid I say something about it.”

White was seemingly alluding to the criticism he received for past comments about Aspinall, who appeared to offer a good-natured response to this latest statement. Presented with footage of White's comments, Aspinall joked on his YouTube channel on 25 January: “[This is] about me? I didn’t even fight last night! Is this Dana? Jeez. Catching strays, aren’t I? Catching strays in my own living room on a Sunday morning!”

And now Aspinall has shared photographs of his latest surgery via Optegra Eye Health Care, who wrote on Instagram: “After his highly publicised eye poke injury, Optegra's expert team is proud to have supported MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight Champion @TomAspinall. Over recent months we’ve been working closely with him on his recovery. Following his operation on both eyes we continue the journey to get Tom’s vision back to fighting fitness.”

The photos can be seen below, but discretion is advised.

open image in gallery Tom Aspinall undergoes his second eye operation ( Optegra )

open image in gallery Aspinall after undergoing a successful second operation ( Optegra )

Aspinall’s fight with Gane marked the Wigan heavyweight’s first defence of the undisputed title, after he was elevated from interim champion last summer. Aspinall was elevated when Jon Jones retired from mixed martial arts and gave up the regular belt in the process.

Jones’s reign as champion proved highly controversial. The American, a former two-time light-heavyweight champion, won the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023, and Aspinall claimed the interim belt eight months later when Jones suffered an injury. Despite the pair simultaneously holding their titles for 17 months, Jones refused to fight Aspinall.

In the meantime, Aspinall made the rare decision to defend the interim belt, which he retained by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in July 2024. In November of that year, Jones stopped heavyweight great Stipe Miocic in a long-delayed title defence, only to retire as champion seven months later.