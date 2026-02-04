Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘absolutely gutted’ after death of ‘great mate’ John Virgo
- Ronnie O’Sullivan has paid tribute to John Virgo following the snooker commentator’s death at the age of 79.
- Virgo’s death was confirmed on Wednesday morning, but O’Sullivan only heard the news after playing in a match.
- O’Sullivan took to X to post: “Such a great mate who I loved spending time with, absolutely gutted.”
- O’Sullivan also sent his condolences to Virgo’s wife, Rosie, and their two children, Brooke-Leah and Gary.
- Virgo won the UK championship in 1979 as a player before going on to thrive in the commentary box.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks