Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘absolutely gutted’ after death of ‘great mate’ John Virgo

John Virgo has passed away at the age of 79
John Virgo has passed away at the age of 79 (Getty)
  • Ronnie O’Sullivan has paid tribute to John Virgo following the snooker commentator’s death at the age of 79.
  • Virgo’s death was confirmed on Wednesday morning, but O’Sullivan only heard the news after playing in a match.
  • O’Sullivan took to X to post: “Such a great mate who I loved spending time with, absolutely gutted.”
  • O’Sullivan also sent his condolences to Virgo’s wife, Rosie, and their two children, Brooke-Leah and Gary.
  • Virgo won the UK championship in 1979 as a player before going on to thrive in the commentary box.

