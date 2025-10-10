Wayne Rooney hits back at Steven Gerrard’s ‘egotistical losers’ comment
- Steven Gerrard recently labelled England's so-called "golden generation" as "egotistical losers", citing a lack of cohesion and club cliques as reasons for their failure to win a major tournament.
- Wayne Rooney has defended the former England squad, stating that while they did not win anything, the players "tried" and "worked hard".
- Rooney disagreed with Gerrard's suggestion that the attitude of the players was an issue, calling it "disrespectful" to the squad.
- He acknowledged the presence of many "big characters" but maintained that everyone worked hard for each other on the pitch.
- Rooney agreed with Gerrard that it is easier for former rival club players to foster friendships now that their playing careers are over.