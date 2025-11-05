Rory McIlroy drops two-word verdict on LIV Golf tournaments moving to 72 holes
- LIV Golf announced it will switch from 54-hole to 72-hole tournaments starting next year.
- This format change is a strategic move by LIV organisers to gain recognition and ranking points from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
- Rory McIlroy, a prominent critic of LIV, expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of the 72-hole change in securing ranking points, saying it was a “peculiar move”.
- The OWGR had previously rejected LIV's bid for points, citing concerns over its closed-shop player selection and team competition structure.
- McIlroy suggested that LIV players might not significantly benefit from ranking points due to their current low standings and the potential for weaker fields.