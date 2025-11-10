Roy Keane says it’s ‘crisis time’ for Liverpool after Man City defeat
- Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, leaving them eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after 11 games.
- Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku secured the win for Manchester City, who are now four points adrift of Arsenal.
- Football pundit Roy Keane declared Liverpool are no longer in the title race and described their current situation as “crisis time” following their seventh loss in 10 games.
- Keane criticised Liverpool's performance, highlighting a lack of intensity, energy, and poor decision-making during the match.
- Summer signing Florian Wirtz, a £100m acquisition, faced scrutiny for his form, with former City defender Micah Richards suggesting he needs to perform better in significant matches.