Ruben Amorim speaks out after Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Man United are ‘not on a good path’
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent criticism regarding the club's lack of structure and direction.
- Amorim urged the club to “focus on the future” and “forget the past”, acknowledging previous mistakes but stressing ongoing efforts to change things.
- He recognised the significant impact of Ronaldo's statements, which claimed United “don't have a structure” and are “not on a good path”.
- The manager confirmed the club is actively “changing a lot of things in the structure” and improving their overall approach.
- Amorim also addressed the team's defensive issues, admitting they “need to defend better” after conceding 16 goals this season.