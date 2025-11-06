Ruben Amorim responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s fresh criticism of Man United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s fresh criticism of the club, explaining that United “need to focus on is the future” and “forget the past”.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off, Amorim was questioned on recent comments made by Ronaldo in an interview with Piers Morgan, with the former United forward having stated that the club “don’t have a structure” and are “not on a good path”.

Ronaldo did not criticise Amorim himself, though, adding: “He’s doing his best. What are you going to do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible.”

Amorim acknowledged “mistakes” made by the club in the past, though he stressed the importance of looking towards the future rather than the past.

“Of course, he knows he has a huge impact with everything he says," said Amorim on Ronaldo’s comments.

“What we need to focus on is the future. We know that as a club we made a lot of mistakes in the past but we are trying to change that.

“Let's not focus on what happened, let's focus on what we are doing now. We are doing that, changing a lot of things in the structure, the way we do things, the way we want the players to behave.

open image in gallery Ronaldo left Manchester United for a second time in 2022 ( PA Archive )

“We are doing that and we are improving so let's focus on the way we are doing things. We are improving, let's continue and forget the past,” he added.

United began the season with a string of poor results including an embarrassing loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, though performances have improved of late and the club won back-to-back matches for the first time under Amorim after beating Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in consecutive games.

However, the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last week showcased some of the most glaring flaws in Amorim’s side, and the Portuguese faced questions on a defence that has shipped 16 goals so far this season while only keeping one clean sheet.

Amorim called the defensive woes “a problem”, explaining that his side “need to defend better” and be more aggressive.

“Everything is connected. We cannot suffer the amount of goals we are suffering. That is a thing that we need to improve,” added the 40-year-old.

United sit in eighth in the Premier League with 17 points ahead of the early Saturday match against Tottenham Hotspur, and they could briefly go into second with a win ahead of the rest of the league kicking off.